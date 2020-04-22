Finding Joy in Everyday Biodiversity

The foods that bring us small joys, like fresh fruit, herbs and spices, coffee, and wine, are critically dependent on biodiversity. Without insect and animal pollinators, our meals would be a lot less vibrant. Right Image

In "Everyday Biodiversity," you describe how biodiversity underpins everything in our daily lives, from our first sip of coffee in the morning to a cold microbrewed beer in the evening. Tell us more about those connections—will we see changes in our daily routines if biodiversity continues to decline?

Jeff Smith: Almost everything we enjoy eating comes from plants that need biodiversity to survive. If we were to live on just corn and soybeans, we might be okay without much biodiversity. But all the foods that bring us joy—fresh fruit, herbs and spices, coffee, wine—are dependent on insect and animal pollinators. Our favorite berries and apples and pears all require insect pollinators to spread their pollen from flower to flower. If we lose that biodiversity, we’ll lose access to the foods that make our meals vibrant and delicious.

Gretchen Daily: During this time of sheltering in place, we’re all feeling a little trapped. In our normal lives, many of us have much more freedom to get out and connect with nature, and sometimes we take that opportunity for granted. Now that we’re more isolated, whatever small scraps of nature immediately around us become so much more valuable. We can appreciate the beauty and life in those small pieces, whatever they may be. It’s not surprising to me that gardening has absolutely taken off right now, with people using whatever they have, even if it's a tiny little planter box or a small patch of ground. I’m getting a lot of calls from friends asking about birds in their backyards that they’re noticing for the first time. We’re all feeling a need to connect with nature. I’ve been inspired by people fostering or adopting pets during this pandemic. Everyone in my family is so grateful for our dog Willow, because she’s a source of solace and joy for us.

However wild or domesticated, people are recognizing that fundamental human craving of connection to our natural world, our biodiversity. It can provide a release from day to day tensions—even just feeling the wind across our face and the sun on our skin can connect us to nature.

With the majority of society in self isolation right now, we’re looking for new ways to experience nature while staying close to home. You mention the biodiversity in our yards and local parks—what does backyard biodiversity look like, especially for city-dwellers? How can we connect with nature from our homes to experience some of the benefits you mention?

Smith: As Gretchen mentioned, a big part of this new experience is recognizing the parts of nature we took for granted before and then learning how to find personal value in them. I’m lucky to have a park across the street from where I live. The other day, I found myself watching a squirrel as it scampered up and around a tree. Normally, I'd be too busy to pay attention, but I found myself amused and entertained by this little squirrel in its habitat. Squirrels are ubiquitous in places like New York City or San Francisco—they’re little representations of biodiversity that we’re so used to, we don’t normally take a moment to recognize. There are so many examples of biodiversity that we take for granted, just like our neighborhood squirrels.

Even without access to parks or greenspaces, a really accessible way to connect with biodiversity right now is through the live streams that many aquariums and national parks are putting on. I’ve been watching a lot from the Monterey Bay Aquarium, which has some great options, including very soothing jellyfish streams and a heartwarming otter stream. People are connecting with other humans virtually, and it’s important to realize that we can also be connecting with nature virtually.

This week, we’re celebrating 50 years of Earth Day, which was the impetus for this collection of essays. What have been some of the most significant moments in biodiversity conservation and policy since that first Earth Day in 1970? Where are we now?

Smith: Following the first Earth Day, we really experienced a golden age for environmental legislation in the United States. Between 1970 and 1975, we saw things like the National Environmental Protection Act, the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act and the Endangered Species Act all enacted into law.

For biodiversity conservation, the Endangered Species Act is the obvious legislation that links to our work because it has targeted protections to prevent at-risk species from going extinct. However, there is a really important complementarity with these other pieces of environmental legislation—they allowed for the protection of wider swaths of habitat and natural areas, which in turn allowed more species overall to persist—not just targeted species. It’s a multifaceted approach to governance, in which all the pieces fit together to create more powerful protections than any one policy could on its own.

Daily: Looking back on that history, the crucial framework and foundation for environmental policy in the US was established by a Republican administration and by Republican leadership. It was a time when we had much more mutual understanding and cooperation in governance. The history is both dismaying and heartening, because things have changed so much. We aren’t seeing that bi-partisan cooperation right now, but it gives me hope that we could all come together again. We have historically worked really well together. Conservation is a conservative issue; it’s everyone’s issue, it’s beyond politics.