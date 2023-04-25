Global Forum Kicks Off New Project to Mainstream Nature in Decision-Making

Right Image

A global forum hosted by Stanford’s Natural Capital Project brought representatives from 15 countries and three multilateral development banks (MDBs) to the Stanford campus on April 17 - 19. The event kicked off a project to significantly scale up a transformational way of thinking about and enhancing human development – through addressing the urgent crises of climate change and biodiversity loss. This approach, pioneered by the Natural Capital Project and its partners, quantifies and maps the values nature provides to people – such as clean air and water, fertile soil, rich ocean life, flood protection, heat protection, and carbon capture – allowing these services to be factored into land, water, and ocean use policies and investment decisions.

To facilitate more rapid uptake of these approaches, the Natural Capital Project, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the Asian Development Bank are working with 10 pilot countries (Armenia, Belize, Chile, China, Colombia, Cook Islands, Ecuador, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Uruguay) to support them in using natural capital information to design and inform policy and finance decisions. The project partners are also collaborating with the World Bank to share lessons from their Biodiversity, Ecosystems, and Landscape Assessment (BELA) initiative.

“We are starting the engines of innovation,” said Mary Ruckelshaus, executive director of the Natural Capital Project. “The in-country experts at this event brought understanding of what is needed in their countries. They are the innovators and the visionaries. The MDBs can amplify and take these innovations to scale, by developing standard policy and finance processes to help countries achieve their goals and visions. And the Natural Capital Project and its partners have technical and policy expertise to craft the ‘how’ – how do we get there, and what lessons are emerging on what more is needed for policies and financial instruments to work.”

At the meeting, both country and MDB representatives shared experiences with different mechanisms for using natural capital information in policy and investments. These included Uruguay’s sustainability-linked bond, in which the bond’s interest rate is linked to compliance with its climate commitments in the Paris Agreement. Through the bond, private landowners have financial incentives to adjust grazing and land-use practices to both boost production and meet greenhouse gas emission targets, which are verified using natural capital accounting. “When it's a financial commitment, it becomes a strategic priority,” said Herman Kamil, director of debt management within Uruguay’s economics ministry.

In addition, bonds had previously been a matter solely for their finance ministry, but “this caused us to bring in other players who usually don’t work on bonds, from environment, agriculture, fisheries, energy, transportation, foreign affairs. All of a sudden our Whatsapp group was much bigger,” said Kamil.